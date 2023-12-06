Weather

Snowfall totals: How much fell in Mass., NH overnight?

Some areas of northern New England received as much as 9 inches

By Marc Fortier

snow ruler1

It wasn't a true storm by any means, but some parts of Massachusetts did see their first snow of the season overnight. And some areas further to the north saw substantial snowfall.

The high mark for New England was Berlin, New Hampshire, which saw 9 inches of snow fall overnight. But some sections of Maine also saw upwards of 7 inches.

Massachusetts, however, is still waiting for its first substantial snowfall. The highest snowfall total in the Bay State was just 1.8 inches in Norwell.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

Berlin: 9"

Greenville: 1"

Maine

Unity: 8.5"

Hermon: 7.7"

Swanville: 3.2"

Massachusetts

Norwell: 1.8"

Abington: 1.5"

Whitman: 1.5"

Rockland: 1.4"

