Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get across New England?

Some areas of Massachusetts received over a half a foot of snow from the overnight storm, with parts of northern New England getting similar amounts.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, including the jackpot towns, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Marblehead: 6.5"

Burlington: 6.2"

Fitchburg: 6"

Lunenberg: 6"

Winchester: 6"

Waltham: 6"

Melrose: 5.8"

Pepperell: 5.5"

Gloucester: 5.5"

Brighton: 5.2"

Andover: 5"

Topsfield: 5"

Haverhill: 5"

Sterling: 5"

Methuen: 4.8"

South Boston: 4.6"

Grafton: 4.6"

Northampton: 4.5"

Westfield: 4.5"

Acton: 4.4"

Westborough: 4.3"

Rockland: 4.3"

New Hampshire

Stratham: 6"

Sandown: 5.5"

Portsmouth: 5.5"

Nashua: 5.2"

Hollis: 5"

Hooksett: 4.8"

Manchester: 4.8"

New Ipswich: 4.8"

Londonderry: 4.7"

Vermont

Calais: 5.5"

Eden: 5.5"

Burlington: 5.4"

South Burlington: 5.4"

Morrisville: 5"

Colchester: 4.7"