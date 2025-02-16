Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get across New England?

Some areas of Massachusetts received over a half a foot of snow from the overnight storm, with parts of northern New England getting similar amounts.
Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, including the jackpot towns, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Marblehead: 6.5"
Burlington: 6.2"
Fitchburg: 6"
Lunenberg: 6"
Winchester: 6"
Waltham: 6"
Melrose: 5.8"
Pepperell: 5.5"
Gloucester: 5.5"
Brighton: 5.2"
Andover: 5"
Topsfield: 5"
Haverhill: 5"
Sterling: 5"
Methuen: 4.8"
South Boston: 4.6"
Grafton: 4.6"
Northampton: 4.5"
Westfield: 4.5"
Acton: 4.4"
Westborough: 4.3"
Rockland: 4.3"
New Hampshire
Stratham: 6"
Sandown: 5.5"
Portsmouth: 5.5"
Nashua: 5.2"
Hollis: 5"
Hooksett: 4.8"
Manchester: 4.8"
New Ipswich: 4.8"
Londonderry: 4.7"
Vermont
Calais: 5.5"
Eden: 5.5"
Burlington: 5.4"
South Burlington: 5.4"
Morrisville: 5"
Colchester: 4.7"