Thursday's snowfall wasn't a major storm by any means -- especially with a larger storm ahead -- but some areas of New England did did pick up half a foot of snow. But other areas saw mostly rain or sleet.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from across the region as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts

Forest Hills: 3"

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Ashburnham: 2.6"

Westminster: 2.4"

Lunenberg: 2.1"

Pepperell: 2"

Fitchburg: 2"

Conway: 2"

Ayer: 1.9"

Lancaster: 1.9"

Hawley: 1.9"

Buckland: 1.9"

Bedford: 1.8"

Westhampton: 1.8"

Granville: 1.8"

Colrain: 1.8"

Acton: 1.7"

Westfield: 1.6"

Merrimac: 1.5"

Arlington: 1.5"

Dracut: 1.5"

Littleton: 1.5"

Princeton: 1.5"

Sterling: 1.5"

Boylston: 1.5"

Hudson: 1.4"

Grafton: 1.4"

Ashfield: 1.4"

Lexington: 1.3"

Westborough: 1.3"

New Hampshire

Mount Washington: 3.9"

Pinkham Notch: 3"

Milford: 3"

Maine

Blaine: 6"

Madrid: 5.4"

Caribou: 5.3"

Rockwood: 4.5"

Presque Isle: 3.8"

Patten: 3.3"

Madawaska: 3"

Moosehead: 3"

Rangeley: 3"

Sangerville: 2.5"

Vermont

Burlington: 3"

Wardsboro: 3"

Morrisville: 2"

Milton: 1.5"

Maidstone: 1.4"

Connecticut

North Granby: 1.8"

Simsbury: 1.5"

Bristol: 1.5"