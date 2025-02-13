Thursday's snowfall wasn't a major storm by any means -- especially with a larger storm ahead -- but some areas of New England did did pick up half a foot of snow. But other areas saw mostly rain or sleet.
Here's a look at snowfall totals from across the region as of 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Forest Hills: 3"
Ashburnham: 2.6"
Westminster: 2.4"
Lunenberg: 2.1"
Pepperell: 2"
Fitchburg: 2"
Conway: 2"
Ayer: 1.9"
Lancaster: 1.9"
Hawley: 1.9"
Buckland: 1.9"
Bedford: 1.8"
Westhampton: 1.8"
Granville: 1.8"
Colrain: 1.8"
Acton: 1.7"
Westfield: 1.6"
Merrimac: 1.5"
Arlington: 1.5"
Dracut: 1.5"
Littleton: 1.5"
Princeton: 1.5"
Sterling: 1.5"
Boylston: 1.5"
Hudson: 1.4"
Grafton: 1.4"
Ashfield: 1.4"
Lexington: 1.3"
Westborough: 1.3"
New Hampshire
Mount Washington: 3.9"
Pinkham Notch: 3"
Milford: 3"
Maine
Blaine: 6"
Madrid: 5.4"
Caribou: 5.3"
Rockwood: 4.5"
Presque Isle: 3.8"
Patten: 3.3"
Madawaska: 3"
Moosehead: 3"
Rangeley: 3"
Sangerville: 2.5"
Vermont
Burlington: 3"
Wardsboro: 3"
Morrisville: 2"
Milton: 1.5"
Maidstone: 1.4"
Connecticut
North Granby: 1.8"
Simsbury: 1.5"
Bristol: 1.5"