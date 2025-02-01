Weather

Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get overnight in Mass., NH?

Some jackpot towns saw almost half a foot

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

This wasn't supposed to be a major snowstorm by any means. In fact, most forecasts called for only a few inches of snow. But some areas wound up with almost half a foot of snow, and in some areas snow was still falling on Saturday morning.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from across New England, according to the National Weather Service, including which communities hit the snow jackpot.

And don't look now, but more snow could be on the way Sunday night into Monday morning.

Massachusetts

Heath: 3"

Charlemont: 2.5"

Lunenberg: 2.2"

Pepperell: 2.2"

Fitchburg: 2"

Townsend: 1.7"

Chelmsford: 1.5"

Tyngsboro: 1.5"

Ashby: 1.5"

Methuen: 1.5"

Savoy: 1.5"

New Hampshire

Lyme: 5.4"

Union Village: 5.4"

Ossipee: 5.3"

Epsom: 4.9"

Laconia: 4.9"

Waterville Valley: 4.2"

Albany: 4"

Meredith: 4"

Whitefield: 4"

Bristol: 3.9"

Spofford: 3.6"

Littleton: 3.5"

Lunenberg: 3.4"

Newport: 3.3"

Hampstead: 3.1"

Northwood: 3"

Deerfield: 3"

Hillsborough: 3"

Bennington: 2.9"

Windsor: 2.6"

Brookline: 2.1"

Maine

Freeport: 5.8"

Cumberland: 5.3"

Gray: 5"

Windham: 5"

Arrowsic: 5"

Topsham: 5"

Cumberland: 4.8"

Brownfield: 4.8"

New Gloucester: 4.6"

Buxton: 4.5"

South China: 4.4"

Gorham: 4.4"

East Bowdoinham: 4.3"

Madrid: 4.2"

Cape Elizabeth: 4.2"

Portland: 4.2"

Fryeburg: 4.2"

Chelsea: 4"

Cumberland: 4"

Lewiston: 4"

Bridgton: 4"

Vermont

West Norwich: 5.5"

Maidstone: 5.5"

Landgrove: 4.5"

Putney: 4.5"

Brattleboro: 4.3"

Londonderry: 4"

Wilmington: 4"

Townshend: 3.4"

West Wardsboro: 3"

Underhill: 2.6"

Peru: 2.4"

Manchester Center: 2.2"

Calais: 2"

