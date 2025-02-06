Snowfall totals: How much snow did you get, and what are the jackpot towns?

Thursday's storm has already dropped as much as 5 inches of snow on some parts of New England, and it's not over yet.
The storm is the first in a series of storms that are expected to drop as much as 2 feet of snow on the region.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Here's a look at snofall totals as of 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, including a look at some jackpot towns.
Massachusetts
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Williamstown: 2.1"
Ludlow: 1.1"
Housatonic: 1"
Westhampton: 1"
Westfield: 1"
West Springfield: 1"
Dartmouth: 0.8"
Sturbridge: 0.8"
Holyoke: 0.8"
Great Barrington: 0.8"
Becket: 0.8"
Lexington: 0.7"
North Attleborough: 0.7"
Rockland: 0.7"
New Hampshire
Newport: 5"
Meredith: 3"
Connecticut
New Preston: 1.6"
Hartland: 1.5"
New Milford: 1.5"
Torrington: 1.2"
Berlin: 1"
Norfolk: 1"
Hebron: 0.8"
Tolland: 0.8"
New Milford: 0.8"
Cornwall Bridge: 0.8"
Andover: 0.7"
Rhode Island
Richmond: 1"
Westerly: 0.8"
Smithfield: 0.7"