Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Mass., NH?

Tuesday's snowstorm wasn't a major snow event, by any means. And while it made for a messy morning commute for some, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday most areas of New England hadn't received anything more than a couple inches.
Here's a quick look at snowfall totals from this storm, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Harwich Port: 2.5"
West Tisbury: 2.5"
Brewster: 2.3"
Malden: 2"
Mashpee: 2"
Chilmark: 2"
Acushnet: 2"
Canton: 2"
New Bedford: 1.8"
Norton: 1.8"
North Attleborough: 1.8"
Maine
Brownfield: 2.5"
Rhode Island
Richmond: 2.5"
Harrisville: 2"
Bristol: 2"
Pawtucket: 2"
Westerly: 1.9"
Smithfield: 1.8"
Connecticut
East Hartford: 0.7"
West Hartford: 0.5"