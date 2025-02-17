Updated snowfall totals: How much snow fell over the weekend in Mass., NH?

The first round of snow from this weekend's winter storm brought a half a foot to some parts of New England. But by the time it was all over on Sunday night, some areas had received over a foot!

Here's a look at snowfall totals from the Feb. 15-16 storm, as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Huntington: 7.5"

Princeton: 7.3"

Fitchburg: 7"

Lunenberg: 7"

Lowell: 7"

Rockport: 6.5"

Lexington: 6.5"

Winchester: 6.3"

Westford: 6.1"

Waltham: 6.1"

New Hampshire

Milford: 11.3"

Manchester: 10.6"

Durham: 10.5"

Merrimack: 10"

Portsmouth: 9.8"

Hillsborough: 9.5"

Northwood: 9.3"

Stratham: 9.3"

Bedford: 9.3"

Vermont

Eden: 15.5"

Ludlow: 15.4"

Fletcher: 15"

Northfield: 15"

Colchester: 14"

Johnson: 14"

Greensboro: 14"

Morrisville: 13.5"

Milton: 13.2"

Burlington: 13.1"

Irasburg: 13"

Walden: 13"

Smithville: 13"

Grand Isle: 12"

Georgia Center: 12"

Alburgh: 12"

Woodbury: 12"

Hinesburg: 12"

Williston: 12"

Essex Center: 12"

Barnard: 12"

St. Albans: 11.8"

Jericho: 11.8"

South Burlington: 11.6"

Shelburne: 11"

Winooski: 11"

Sutton: 11"

Elmore State Park: 10.5"

Westford: 10.3"

Maidstone: 10.3"

South Hero: 10"

Kirby: 10"

Newark: 10"

Marshfield: 10"

Fayston: 10"

East Brownington: 9.9"

St. Albans: 9.5"

Wolcott: 9.5"

Ferrisburg: 9.5"

Landgrove: 9.5"

Orleans: 9.3"

Milton: 9"

Swanton: 9"

Fairfax: 9"

Hyde Park: 9"

Maine

Saco: 10.1"

Kennebunk: 10"

Portland: 9.4"