Updated snowfall totals: How much snow fell over the weekend in Mass., NH?

The first round of snow from this weekend's winter storm brought a half a foot to some parts of New England. But by the time it was all over on Sunday night, some areas had received over a foot!
Here's a look at snowfall totals from the Feb. 15-16 storm, as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Huntington: 7.5"
Princeton: 7.3"
Fitchburg: 7"
Lunenberg: 7"
Lowell: 7"
Rockport: 6.5"
Lexington: 6.5"
Winchester: 6.3"
Westford: 6.1"
Waltham: 6.1"
New Hampshire
Milford: 11.3"
Manchester: 10.6"
Durham: 10.5"
Merrimack: 10"
Portsmouth: 9.8"
Hillsborough: 9.5"
Northwood: 9.3"
Stratham: 9.3"
Bedford: 9.3"
Vermont
Eden: 15.5"
Ludlow: 15.4"
Fletcher: 15"
Northfield: 15"
Colchester: 14"
Johnson: 14"
Greensboro: 14"
Morrisville: 13.5"
Milton: 13.2"
Burlington: 13.1"
Irasburg: 13"
Walden: 13"
Smithville: 13"
Grand Isle: 12"
Georgia Center: 12"
Alburgh: 12"
Woodbury: 12"
Hinesburg: 12"
Williston: 12"
Essex Center: 12"
Barnard: 12"
St. Albans: 11.8"
Jericho: 11.8"
South Burlington: 11.6"
Shelburne: 11"
Winooski: 11"
Sutton: 11"
Elmore State Park: 10.5"
Westford: 10.3"
Maidstone: 10.3"
South Hero: 10"
Kirby: 10"
Newark: 10"
Marshfield: 10"
Fayston: 10"
East Brownington: 9.9"
St. Albans: 9.5"
Wolcott: 9.5"
Ferrisburg: 9.5"
Landgrove: 9.5"
Orleans: 9.3"
Milton: 9"
Swanton: 9"
Fairfax: 9"
Hyde Park: 9"
Maine
Saco: 10.1"
Kennebunk: 10"
Portland: 9.4"