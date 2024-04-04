snow

Some areas of northern New England received over a foot of snow overnight

Seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont

By Marc Fortier

Wooden ruler stuck into snow bank to measure depth.
Getty Images

Some areas of northern New England have already received over a foot of snow as a result of the nor'easter that swept across the region overnight.

The town of Porter in southern Maine had already seen 12.2 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Thursday, and seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Porter: 12.2"

Hollis: 10.1

Otisfield: 10"

New Gloucester: 8.8"

Lewiston: 8.7"

Cumberland: 8.3"

Windham: 8"

Gardiner: 7.9"

Farmingdale: 7.2"

Livermore Falls: 7"

Augusta: 6.8"

East Baldwin: 5.4"

Shapleigh: 5.3"

Lisbon: 4"

Vermont

Rochester: 7"

Johnson: 6"

West Burke: 6"

Essex Center: 5.8"

Norwich: 5"

Colchester: 5"

St. Albans: 4.1"

Milton: 4"

New Hampshire

Madison: 11.3"

Plymouth: 10"

Bartlett: 9"

Albany: 9"

New London: 8.5"

Conway: 8"

Hooksett: 7.5"

Canterbury: 6.5"

North Hartland: 4"

Massachusetts

Plainfield: 6"

Click here for the full list of snowfall totals.

