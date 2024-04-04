Some areas of northern New England have already received over a foot of snow as a result of the nor'easter that swept across the region overnight.

The town of Porter in southern Maine had already seen 12.2 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Thursday, and seven inches or more of snowfall was common across northern Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Here's a look at some of the jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Porter: 12.2"

Hollis: 10.1

Otisfield: 10"

New Gloucester: 8.8"

Lewiston: 8.7"

Cumberland: 8.3"

Windham: 8"

Gardiner: 7.9"

Farmingdale: 7.2"

Livermore Falls: 7"

Augusta: 6.8"

East Baldwin: 5.4"

Shapleigh: 5.3"

Lisbon: 4"

Vermont

Rochester: 7"

Johnson: 6"

West Burke: 6"

Essex Center: 5.8"

Norwich: 5"

Colchester: 5"

St. Albans: 4.1"

Milton: 4"

New Hampshire

Madison: 11.3"

Plymouth: 10"

Bartlett: 9"

Albany: 9"

New London: 8.5"

Conway: 8"

Hooksett: 7.5"

Canterbury: 6.5"

North Hartland: 4"

Massachusetts

Plainfield: 6"

