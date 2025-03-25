Snowfall totals: Parts of northern New England got half a foot on Monday

Though Monday's storm was mostly a rain event in Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England, parts of New Hampshire and Maine saw some serious snowfall.

The jackpot towns were Albany, New Hampshire, with 7.3 inches, and Hermon and Auburn, Maine, with 7 inches apiece.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

Albany: 7.3"

Bristol: 6.4"

Bridgewater: 5.3"

Wolfeboro: 4.7"

Freedom: 4.1"

Plymouth: 3.7"

Newport: 3.5"

Northfield: 3.5"

Hanover: 2"

Bow: 1.5"

Maine

Hermon: 7"

Auburn: 7"

Glenburn: 6.5"

Orono: 6.4"

Poland: 6.2"

Old Town: 6"

Mechanic Falls: 6"

Greenville: 6"

Lewiston: 6"

Minot: 5.9"

Waterville: 5.7"

East Baldwin: 5.5"

New Gloucester: 5.5"

Raymond: 5.5"

Otisfield: 5.4"

Bangor: 5.3"

Livermore Falls: 5.1"

Fryeburg: 5.1"

Gray: 5.1"

Dedham: 5"

Otis: 5"

South China: 5"

Corinna: 4.9"

Harrison: 4.8"

Waterboro: 4.8"

Madrid: 4.6"

Hartford: 4.5"

Dover-Foxcroft: 4.3"

Lisbon Falls: 4.3"

Millinocket: 4"

Hope: 3.5"

Oxford: 3"

Cumberland: 3"

Falmouth: 3"

Orland: 2.8"

Hollis: 2.1"

Portland: 1.6"

East Surry: 1.5"

Patten: 1.2"

South Portland: 1"

Vermont

Ludlow: 1.9"

Landgrove: 1.5"