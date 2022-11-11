Snowport Boston 2022: Your Guide to All the Shops, Food and Drink Options

Snowport Boston, the winter village that pops up each year in Boston's Seaport District, is reopening for the season on Friday.

This is the fourth annual Snowport, which features the Holiday Market at Snowport, a European-style, open air holiday market that is doubling in size this year, with over 120 small businesses. Nineteen different food and beverage concepts will also be included in the 10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space, which is three times as many as last year.

There is also iceless curling, large-scale classic games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and a holiday tree lighting and celebration, "Light Up Seaport," on Dec. 2. Click here for the full calendar of events.

Snowport is located at 100 Seaport Boulevard in Boston's Seaport District.

Here's everything you need to know:

Snowport Hours of Operation

The Holiday Market is open seven days a week, from Nov. 11 through Dec. 31.

Regular hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the peak holiday season from Dec. 12 to Dec. 31, the market will extend its hours:

Sunday-Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Snowport Shopping Highlights

Shoppers will find a variety of unique items, including art, accessories, jewelry, decor, gourmet treats and more. Here are some examples:

Snowport Food & Drink

Some of the food and drink options at Snowport include:

A 10,000-square foot dining space will once again be transformed by Tuscan Kitchen , complete with a heated tent with seating, including a new après ski themed lounge with bold red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits

, complete with a heated tent with seating, including a new après ski themed lounge with bold red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits Tuscan Kitchen is serving festive craft cocktails (Mistletoe Margarita and Pear with Santa), warm drinks (Feliz Navidad and Christmas Mulled Wine), a selection of beers and wines plus boilermaker winter shots, and Neapolitan pizza, meatballs, arancini, and more from the wood-burning oven

is serving festive craft cocktails (Mistletoe Margarita and Pear with Santa), warm drinks (Feliz Navidad and Christmas Mulled Wine), a selection of beers and wines plus boilermaker winter shots, and Neapolitan pizza, meatballs, arancini, and more from the wood-burning oven Bluefin (formerly Hooked) returns with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n' cheese, and a new raw bar

(formerly Hooked) returns with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n' cheese, and a new raw bar Newcomer ZaZ Food Truck is serving Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp

is serving Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp Traditional French crepes in sweet and savory options from The Frenchman’s Crepes

Plant-based baked goods by Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Beautiful decorated sweet treats from Love and Flour Bakery

Hot chocolate with chocolate truffles by The Fat Cactus

Unique empanadas and sauces from The Nada Cart

Soft and freshly baked waffles from Naughty Waffles

A variety of farm fresh products by Stone Ridge Orchard

Other Snowport Features

A stunning new 10-foot-tall Mistletoe Archway

Present Place featuring a backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts

The Winter Wish Wall, a 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes

Boston Children’s Museum special pop-up exhibit, Dinos in Space

Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport to learn more.