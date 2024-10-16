Boston

Snowport returns to Seaport for another holiday season

The winter attraction will open on Nov. 8

By Jessie Castellano

Snowport in Boston
Handout

Seaport will once again turn into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

Snowport will open for another season on Nov. 8 in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. The location, which serves as a Cisco Brewers in the summer months, will feature its holiday market with over 120 businesses and a dining area with 17 food and beverage vendors.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The holiday market will celebrate its fourth season with a variety of small businesses, 22% of which are new, 65% are New England local businesses and 83% are minority-owned. You can find a list of these businesses on Seaport's website.

“Snowport has had a tremendous impact in our business space during the holiday season by bringing small businesses, residents from across the city, and tourists alike together for their annual festivities," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

You can shop, eat, or try your hand at a winter sport with free curling lanes. Snowport also features a tree market for those on the hunt for the perfect holiday decor, and they even offer delivery.

And don't miss the public holiday tree lighting on Dec. 6 and a Menorah Lighting on Dec. 29. Admission is free at Snowport.

More Boston news

Boston Oct 15

Boston's NWSL team will be known as BOS Nation Football Club

Boston Oct 14

‘We're out here as long as it takes': More workers join hotel strike in Boston

Massachusetts Oct 14

Boston man arrested for brandishing a gun during Uber ride in Medford

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsHolidays
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us