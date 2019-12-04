‘Snowport Winter Village’ Opens in Boston’s Seaport

A new winter fun spot is about to open in Boston's Seaport District.

The Snowport Winter Village debuts Thursday at 65 Northern Ave. and features a 3,000 square-foot ice skating rink, iceless curling, a waffle cabin and other activities.

The village, in partnership with Fjällräven and Capital One Café, will also feature seasonal workshops, yoga, live music and themed skate nights when its fully functional by mid-December.

"Snowport Winter Village will provide ample opportunities to experience the season, offering ice skating for families and neighbors; seasonal food and beverage to enjoy with friends; and winter games for all ages. Our hope is to offer an open, welcoming, and festive new destination for the whole neighborhood to enjoy," wrote Senior Vice President for Seaport WS Development Yanni Tsipis.

Snowport Winter Village will be open seven days a way and is scheduled to stay open until February. Additional information on hours and costs can be found on their website.