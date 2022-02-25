Local

snow

Snowstorm Leaves Travelers Grounded at Logan Airport

Snow fell across New England Friday, causing flight cancelations at Logan International Airport in Boston

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was one thing after another for countless travelers at Logan Airport Friday.

Ali Powers and Marsha Birtwistle were trying to get to Nashville for a surprise party when snow fell in Boston and across New England.

"My sister's 50th birthday and she has no idea I'm coming," said Powers.

But there have been some hiccups because of the weather.

"It's been a disaster," she said after multiple flights she was on were canceled.

She wasn't the only one having problems.

"I'm headed to Cleveland," said Matthew Taylor. "My flight's been canceled twice, hoping the third flight is going to make it."

About 1,500 flights across the country have been canceled Friday. More than 500 were canceled at Logan.

It's shaping up to be a quieter day at Logan on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

snowMassachusettsBOSTONLogan Airport
