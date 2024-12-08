Snowy Sunday morning in New England

A quick moving system moved through overnight, with clearing skies and a breeze on tap for your Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon with southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph, strongest over the Cape and Islands.

Winds will gradually lighten up through the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures overnight will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Next week will start unsettled with multiple systems moving through New England. Last night, a warm from lifted over New England ushering in warmer temperatures and a second one midweek will reinforce that warmth.

Wednesday has a good chance of seeing 60s for high temperatures but these warmer temps will be paired with clouds and scattered showers. Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday, with a brief chance for snow or freezing rain in higher terrain early on Tuesday.

A stronger system will bring widespread rain, late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by drier and cooler weather heading into the weekend. Temperatures will trend above normal midweek before dropping close to if not slightly below average by Thursday night.