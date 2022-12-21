‘So Enamored and So Amazed': Young Boy's Meeting With Santa Goes Viral

With the push of a button, 4-year-old Logan and his little sister are transported to a magical place that leads them straight to Santa's front door.

Janna O'Neil shared her son's experience visiting Santa at the Natick Mall earlier this month on TikTok.

"He was so enamored and so amazed by it all," she said.

The post has since gone viral.

"From someone who had four TikTok followers … to now, I think I have 50,000 followers, I feel like I'm kind of an influencer now," she said with a laugh. "Like, can I go to Coachella?"

As of Tuesday, it had at least 2 million likes on the social media app, as the video was shared around the world.

"This video has brought a lot of people back to their childhood and to see the innocence of what Santa Claus means, and it brings back that magic of Christmas and the belief you used to have," she said.

According to the mall's website, reservations are booked for the rest of the week leading up to Christmas. It notes while reservations are limited, walk-up guests are welcome.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to a spokesperson for the mall for more information and has not heard back.