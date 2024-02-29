So much for Salt Bae: Nusr-Et Steakhouse won't be returning to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that the Boston location of a group of trendy steakhouses said goodbye to its space, though at the time, a relocation of the restaurant was being considered. Now we have learned that this won't be happening after all.

According to a press release, the Nusr-et Steakhouse brand announced "significant changes in the USA" today, officially closing its Boston restaurant rather than moving to a new space while also making plans to refurbish their restaurants in New York, Miami, and Las Vegas and continuing operations in Beverly Hills and Dallas. The release also mentions that outlets of Nusr-et will be opening globally, including in Rome, Athens, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City along with the Far East (with a particular focus on China), while locations of Saltbae Burger are in the works for airports around the world.

Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) first opened the Boston location of Nusr-et Steakhouse in 2020, taking over the former Nahita/Liquid Art House space on Arlington Street.

