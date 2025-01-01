Social media threats directed at students at Cape Cod high school

Police on Cape Cod have arrested someone they said was making violent threats online toward students at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

The Dennis Police Department said in a news release that it was notified on Christmas Day by several parents of social media threats against specific students. The threats allegedly referenced acts of gun violence.

Officers with Dennis and Yarmouth police worked to identify the person suspected of making the posts, and charged them with making a threat with serious public alarm. The suspect was arraigned in Orleans District Court on Friday.

Dennis police have not released further details.