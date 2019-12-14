Soggy Start to Weekend

Although Saturday started so soggy, breaks in the rain will develop this afternoon. That will be the better time to head out to shop or do holiday errands, even though there will still be some spot showers around.

Highs will surge well into the 50s, and even near 60, in Southern New England with 40s and 50s for Northern New England.

Winds will be strong in southeastern Massachusetts, and for parts of the Maine coast. Expect gusts 40-50+ MPH there.

Showers continue to wind down tonight, with gradual overnight clearing. Temperatures will be in the 40s as winds turn to the west.

Those west winds will be gusty for all of us tomorrow, reaching 25-35+ MPH at times. Temperatures tomorrow will also gradually drop as cooler air flows in.

While most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds to wind down the weekend, a few snow showers will fly over the mountains. Parts of ski country will pick up 1-3” of fresh snow.

Monday is quiet, to start, but clouds increase and some snow arrives in Southern New England late. Snow continues to spread in early Tuesday, before transitioning to a mix or rain near and south of Boston.

The odds of a plowable snow are highest in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Western Massachusetts, with a medium risk in much of Southern New England away from the coast.

After that quiet, and much chillier weather, settles in for the end of the week.