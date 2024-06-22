Some Celtics kept partying after the parade. Here's where 

Some Celtics fans are making it a full day of celebrating, morning, noon and night.

The trophy, some of the players and the coach showed up late afternoon at the Seaport, firing up the crowd all over again.

Fans were, electric, energized, and everything in between during an unforgettable day in Boston.

Fans also got a glimpse at the team and the Larry O'Brien trophy at Cisco Brewers in the Seaport.

Relive the NBA champion Boston Celtics' entire duck boat parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.

One fan said she missed coach Joe Mazzulla by a couple of minutes but did get a glimpse of Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis.

"I'm sad that we missed the trophy, but it was a great time. The parade was insane. It was so much fun." said Lexi Furst.

From TD Garden to City Hall, down Boylston St. to the Hynes Convention Center, there was no shortage of green with people packed everywhere taking it all in.

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown spins a basketball during Boston's 2024 championship parade.

The ball that Jaylen Brown was spinning during the parade landed in the hands of one lucky fan after it bounced.

"The lady in front of me bobbled it and it came up and I just went and grabbed with both arms" said Kristen Shephard.

She said she is not letting the basketball right from the hands of the Finals MVP to leave her side.

Both players and crowd had the time of their lives from high up on the duck boats and up and down the streets.

“This is way past anything I can imagine. This is amazing. Everybody having a great time. I don't want this to end.” said Celtics guard Jalen Springer about the parade.

The fans didn’t want it to end either.

After a wild season, fans are already talking about banner 19.