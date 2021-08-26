Local

Some in NH Still Not Planning to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Poll Finds

Very few said the delta variant will encourage them to get vaccinated, UNH's Survey Center said

A total of 19% of participants in an online poll say they will probably not or almost certainly not get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a University of New Hampshire survey that wrapped up the day the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's vaccine.

The Granite State Poll conducted by UNH's Survey Center said those who don't plan to get vaccinated are "far less likely than earlier in the year" to doubt the threat of COVID-19, "but are more dubious about the efficacy of the vaccine," the center said in a news release Wednesday. Very few said the delta variant will encourage them to get vaccinated.

A total of 977 people completed the survey online between Aug. 19 and Monday, the day the Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

Preliminary data from the Israeli Health Ministry suggests that senior citizens who received a Pfizer vaccine booster had five to six times more protection against serious illness and hospitalization after 10 days.

The poll's margin of sampling error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Among those who said they will probably not or almost certainly not get a vaccine, most said they don't believe it's safe. Others said they don't believe the vaccine will stop them from getting COVID-19 or don't trust the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the vaccines. Fewer said they've already had COVID-19, so they don't feel that getting vaccinated is necessary.

