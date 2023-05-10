Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Market Basket

Some Market Basket Locations Experiencing Delays Processing Transactions

Market Basket says a service disruption by a third-party vendor has led to delays in transactions being processed at some stores

Market Basket
NECN

Market Basket said Wednesday afternoon that some of its locations are experiencing delays in processing transactions.

The supermarket chain says the issue was caused by a service disruption by a third-party vendor.

Market Basket did not say which locations were affected.

"Through the team working together, we are confident that all temporary disruptions will be resolved shortly, and we apologize for any inconvenience to our valued customers," Market Basket said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Market Basketgrocery shopping
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us