Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills More Than Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing

For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant suprise.

The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.

He called the increase "absurd."

Here's what to know about rising energy costs in New England.

The Biden administration has announced a plan to help lower energy costs ahead of this winter.

How Much Have Energy Rates Increased?

How much and when energy customers' bills go up depend on which company is their provider.

National Grid’s winter energy price hikes went into effect on Nov.1, causing the average monthly electric bill to go up by around 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill to increase by 24%.

Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts could see a 23% increase in their electric bills come January if the company's proposed rate increase is approved by the state Department of Public Utilities.

Meanwhile, in a news release from Eversource dated Nov. 18, the energy provider said it had filed new electricity prices that would go into effect Jan. 1, if approved by the Department of Public Utilities. The new prices would cause a residential electric customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power each month to see a 23% increase — around $46.66 a month — on the supply portion of the bill.

Previously, Eversource said their natural gas customers would see an increase of about 38% on Nov. 1.

What's the Reason Behind the Increase?

There are a few factors coming together that energy companies say are combining to create the perfect storm of rising costs.

Officials at National Grid have blamed the war in Ukraine, high demand and inflation for driving up consumers' bills. Eversource has cited "global pressures" as being behind the rate increases.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan asked for more access to natural gas in New England.

Back in October, the CEO of Eversource Joe Nolan wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, explaining his concerns that New England may not have enough natural gas to meet the region's electricity supply if the winter is colder than anticipated.

He urged Biden to use the federal government's emergency powers to take steps to ensure that adequate fuel resources will be available in the event of a colder than expected New England winter.

“As both an energy company CEO and a lifelong New Englander, I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of the region,” Nolan said at the time.

How to Save on Your Energy Bills

Mass Save offers ways to save on your energy bills on its website.

Your thermostat can make a big difference.

Mass Save recommends people keep it set at 68 degrees or lower for heating, and change it by 7-10 degrees when leaving the house for more than two hours or going to sleep. Experts say that programmable thermostats may help if you keep a fixed schedule.

Homeowners may also want to look at their insulation and sealing, to ensure they're not losing any heat they don't have to be.

You can install weather-stripping on doors and caulking around windows and doorframes. It's advisable to check for air leaks in places like attics, basements and ductwork on exterior walls.

As for lighting, ensure that you are using LED light bulbs, which use up to 90 percent less energy and last much longer. Use less-bright bulbs in areas that you don't typically do close-up work, like reading or cooking.

Where to Turn if You Need Help

As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying.

Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will find opportunities for insulation and air sealing.

Incentives are also available through Mass Save for heating system upgrades, weatherization and insulation upgrades, water heaters, programmable thermostats, appliances and more.

Local energy officials are warning about possible power grid issues heading into the colder months, which could mean more blackouts across New England.

Some may qualify based on income leaves for help with energy-saving upgrades, like insulation upgrades.

