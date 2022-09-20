Some Road Changes Made for Orange Line Shutdown to Become Permanent, Boston Leaders Say

Some of the traffic changes put in place by the City of Boston during the Orange Line shutdown to accommodate shuttles and additional traffic will remain in place permanently, city officials announced Tuesday.

The MBTA's Orange Line reopened to passenger service Monday, following a 30-day shutdown to address critical maintenance and repair needs.

During that time, various alternatives were offered to commuters, including shuttle buses and temporarily free Bluebikes. The Boston Transportation Department had to alter streets to accommodate the change in commuting habits, including installing priority bus lanes, pop-up bike lanes and change parking restrictions.

In a news release Tuesday morning from Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city said that some of the infrastructure changes that improved traffic flow or public safety will remain in place. The Mayor has also announced the changes that will be temporarily removed and then reinstalled permanently. The other changes made for the Orange Line's closure will be removed entirely.

This is a list provided the City of Boston provided of the street infrastructure changes that will remain in place:

Chinatown MBTA SL5 bus stop: This newly added bus stop creates a vital link for Chinatown residents to the SL5.

The Boylston Street pop-up bike lane will be in place through Sept. 26, and the city hopes to get a permanent one in place for the spring.

"Over the last 30 days, our city teams have been focused on measuring what’s working so we could ensure continual improvement during a stressful time of the Orange Line shutdown," Mayor Michelle Wu said in Tuesday's news release. "We’re keeping in place some of the changes that have helped with traffic flow and transit access, so that commuters will see lasting benefit above ground even as the subway comes back online. I’m so proud of the Boston Transportation Department for their hard work during this unprecedented event, and grateful to commuters across the region for their patience and input."

The Boston Transportation Department is using the Orange Line shutdown to evaluate potential designs for additional changes, including more protected bike lanes, pedestrian zones and bus lanes.