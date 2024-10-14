Some surgeries at Mass General Brigham remain on hold amid IV shortage

Some surgeries at Mass General Brigham remain on hold as an IV shortage continues. This is happening nationwide and there are growing concerns about how long this will continue.

It's only certain non-emergency elective surgeries that are being put on hold. Massachusetts General Hospital leaders said they had to take this drastic step in order to prioritize patient care.

"When we don't receive the supply that we are anticipating, that forces us to think differently," said Terry McDonnell of the Duke University Health System.

This means rationing stocks of IV fluids after Baxter International, the manufacturing plant in North Carolina, was ravaged by Hurricane Helene floodwaters and winds. That facility alone produces 60% of the nation's supply of IV fluids.

Massachusetts General Hospital is now getting less than half of their normal supply.

The American Hospital Association is urging President Joe Biden to declare a nationwide emergency and invoke the Defense Production Act, which would force an expedited process to help create and deliver these fluids across the country.

But the situation is causing frustration here in Massachusetts. NBC10 Boston spoke with one patient who just had surgery for breast cancer said she's relieved, but of course she's upset for other people she thinks won't be able to get the help they need right away.

The deferrals started Sunday and will continue through Wednesday. Massachusetts General Hospital officials say they are doing all they can, but this is an unpredictable occurrence.