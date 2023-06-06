Someone shoots pellet gun near Dorchester school; no one hurt

Someone apparently shot a pellet gun near a school in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, launching an investigation, according to a letter from the school principal dated Monday.

School staff were notified Monday afternoon that someone "discharged what appeared to be pellets from a pellet gun, which were found near the perimeter of school grounds by members of the school community," Principal of the Richard Murphy School Courtney Sheppeck wrote in her letter to the school community, adding that no students or staff were hurt during the incident.

Boston Public Schools Safety Services was notified by school staff, and an investigation is ongoing. The letter noted that the person who apparently shot the pellet gun is unknown to the district.

"The Murphy School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to building learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged," Sheppeck wrote in the letter. "We encourage any community member to immediately report any safety concerns to a member of school leadership."

Students who may need support were encouraged to speak with a school psychologist or social worker.

The Murphy School has a Worrell Street address, which is just off of Morrissey Boulevard, and is a K-8 school.