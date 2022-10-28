Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say

Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department.
Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for a disturbance call, Boston police said in a news release.
Once they got there, officers saw someone inside the store, "spraying aerosol cleaning products on other customers and then attempting to light that chemical on fire with a handheld lighter," police said.
After a brief pursuit on foot, 42-year-old Syretta Copeland of Boston was arrested, police said.
Copeland faces three charges — assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and possession of an incendiary device.