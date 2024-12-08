Massachusetts

20-year-old killed in crash in Somerset, Mass.

The victim has been identified as Rylee O'Connor, of Swansea.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Somerset Police
Somerset Police Department

A 20-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Somerset, Massachusetts, early Friday.

State police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that troopers responded to the single-car crash on Interstate 195 westbound around 2:15 a.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, the car went off I-195 and rolled over in the median, killing the driver and sole occupant, WJAR reports. The victim has been identified as Rylee O'Connor, of Swansea.

The crash partially closed the highway for several hours. All lanes had reopened by 6 a.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us