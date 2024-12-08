20-year-old killed in crash in Somerset, Mass.

A 20-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Somerset, Massachusetts, early Friday.

State police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that troopers responded to the single-car crash on Interstate 195 westbound around 2:15 a.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, the car went off I-195 and rolled over in the median, killing the driver and sole occupant, WJAR reports. The victim has been identified as Rylee O'Connor, of Swansea.

The crash partially closed the highway for several hours. All lanes had reopened by 6 a.m.