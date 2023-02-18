Local

Somerset

Somerset Police Arrest Three People After Investigation Into Drug Activity

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Aaron McDermott, 25-year-old Matthew McDermott and 25-year-old Chelsea Soares.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Three people were arrested by Somerset Police after a suspected drug dealing investigation.

Both men were charged varios drug trafficking crimes and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Soares was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

According the investigation, Aaron and Matthew were  using a motel room on Riverside Avenue in Somerset to sell drugs.

Authorities seized 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $10,409 in cash.

All three people are expected to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court.

