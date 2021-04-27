Somerville Announces New Reopening Guidelines

As more residents are being vaccinated and it has seen a decrease in COVID cases, the city of Somerville announced Tuesday that it is moving into a modified Phase 4, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan starting on May 7.

Businesses including religious institutions, movie theaters and bingo halls will be able to operate at 50% capacity while following social distancing protocols.

At private residences, capacity will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. In public spaces, outdoor capacity will be 150 people and indoor capacity will be 100 people.

Singing and woodwind/brass instrument performances will be allowed outdoors with masks and 10 feet between performers and 25 feet between performers and the audience. Singing and woodwind and brass instrument performances will not be allowed indoors.

Restaurants and bars or breweries can partner with outdoor dining to serve alcoholic beverages with the approval of the Somerville Licensing Commission.

Additional state reopening guidelines were announced Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We are making real progress in Massachusetts on reducing COVID-19 cases, and to keep that momentum going as reopening progresses, I strongly urge everyone to keep up the good work. If we all get the vaccine, wear our facemasks, keep our distance in public, stay home and get tested when feeling ill, and wash our hands frequently, we can keep one another safer as we work to drive down COVID-19 cases and strive for a great summer,” said Doug Kress, Somerville's director of health and human services.