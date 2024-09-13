WATCH: Bystanders, police lift car to save pedestrian pinned under it in Somerville

Video shows a group of people leap in to action to save a person who was trapped under a car by lifting the vehicle themselves in Somerville, Massachusetts, Thursday.

The group, described by Somerville police as officers and bystanders, can be seen rushing to the car and lifting it onto two wheels, then rolling it backward. One of the people in the rescue party is knocked to the ground, according to the video shared by police, though they quickly get up.

The person who was underneath the car on Broadway near McGrath Highway survived the accident, police said.

"Their quick, selfless actions made all the difference and saved a life. Moments like these remind us of the strong community spirit we have in Somerville 💪," police said on social media.

Police told NBC10 Boston that the pedestrian who'd been hit was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital; they didn't know the extent of the person's injuries.

Officers were investigating what led to the crash, and police didn't say if anyone was facing charges.