Somerville church reveals fire was set following Pride service

The First Somerville United Church of Christ revealed in a press release that a fire was set below the Sanctuary following a Pride worship service.

Somerville Fire was alerted after a member of the congregation had extinguished the fire.

Press Release (06/14) on recent fire at First Church #Somerville. #mapoli



Press inquiries can be sent to press@firstchurchsomerville.org pic.twitter.com/4ChhDIwSxQ — Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) June 14, 2023

There is some damage to part of the Sanctuary but nobody was injured, according to the statement.

The church said they don't know if there was a connection between the fire and the Pride service.

"Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, First Church Somerville will continue to be unapologetically queer, queer affirming and Christian" the church added in their press release.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire.