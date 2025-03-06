Somerville

No injuries after fire breaks out at home undergoing renovation in Somerville

Somerville fire officials confirmed crews responded to the home on North Street, near the Medford line, just before 6 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Crews battle a fire at a home on North Street in Medford, Massachusetts, on March 6, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Firefighters knocked down flames at a house in Somerville, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

Somerville fire officials confirmed crews responded to the home on North Street, near the Medford line, just before 6 a.m. The Medford fire department also responded to the scene.

The building was vacant and under renovation, according to fire officials. No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation by the Somerville Fire Department.

