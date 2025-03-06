MBTA

MBTA Green Line train passed stop signal before crash in Somerville, NTSB says

The damage caused by the crash was estimated by the MBTA to be $6.6 million, the NTSB said

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal investigators have released some new details about an MBTA Green Line train crash that injured several people last month in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Two passengers and all four Green Line operators were hurt when an in-service train hit an out-of-service one at East Somerville Station after midnight on Feb. 9.

Before the crash, the in-service train was going 32 mph in a 25 mph zone, then passed a red signal indicating the train should stop, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB is in Somerville investigating a Green Line trolley crash that took place early Sunday morning. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com
The report doesn't say what's suspected to have caused the crash. It notes that the investigation is still ongoing, and that the team will review human performance, safety oversight, operating procedures and how crashworthy the vehicles are.

The damage caused by the crash was estimated by the MBTA to be $6.6 million, the NTSB said. All four train cars were damaged, and one car in each train derailed.

A damaged MBTA Green Line train at the East Somerville stop hours after a collision with another train on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
A damaged MBTA Green Line train at the East Somerville stop hours after a collision with another train on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Investigators were at the station for days after the crash, with shuttle buses brought in to replace train service.

