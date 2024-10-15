Home invasion leaves one hurt in Somerville; man in custody

A person was taken to the hospital after an attack during a home invasion in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to police.

Somerville police said they were first called to the home on Canal Lane for a breaking and entering around 9:21 a.m. When they arrived they discovered a man had made it into the home and attacked a person inside with a weapon.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as Somerville resident Rydoechy Saturne, was arrested nearby. He was charged with home invasion and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

No other details were immediately available.