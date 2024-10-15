Somerville

Home invasion leaves one hurt in Somerville; man in custody

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Somerville police say a resident was injured in a break-in at a home on Canal Lane Tuesday.
A person was taken to the hospital after an attack during a home invasion in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to police.

Somerville police said they were first called to the home on Canal Lane for a breaking and entering around 9:21 a.m. When they arrived they discovered a man had made it into the home and attacked a person inside with a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as Somerville resident Rydoechy Saturne, was arrested nearby. He was charged with home invasion and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

No other details were immediately available.

