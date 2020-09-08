Somerville Is Cautiously Entering Phase 3 of Reopening. Here's What to Know

Some businesses in Somerville, Massachusetts are opening their doors for the first time in some six months Tuesday, as the city cautiously enters Phase 3 of reopening weeks after the rest of the state.

Businesses like martial arts studios, gyms, yoga and dance centers, as well as arts and music classes, are among those able to reopen in what city officials have dubbed "Phase 3.1" of its reopening plan.

Under the plan, however, movie theaters, outdoor theaters and performance venues, museums and historical sites and indoor recreational facilities will remain closed.

The move comes after Somerville delayed entering Phase 3 despite the vast majority of the state having done so weeks ago, saying its 7-day and 14-day case averages were still too high.

“It was challenging to transition from coming in every day, seeing people face to face, and then having to lose that connection,” said Sasha Craine, owner and instructor at Oom Yung Doe.

The martial arts school went online when the pandemic shutdown began.

“We were lucky in that we were able to set up an at-home studio,” said Craine. “So we’re shooting out of our basement, out of our living room.”

Still, membership dropped almost 50 percent, and the owners have closed three of their five studios around metro Boston.

During Phase 3.1, all visitors to fitness facilities must wear face coverings and sign up in advance for group classes and open gyms. All facilities much meet COVID-19 guidelines from the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers.

Motion picture, television and streaming productions will also be allowed to resume. Employees and participants mus wear face masks, and groups must be limited to 10.

Participants at martial arts and dance facilities must wear masks, and gatherings at those places will be limited to 10 people.

Non-athletic instructional classes will be limited to 10 people per facility and masks will be required.

All businesses must meet all requirements laid out by the state, as well as city requirements. This will require submitting a COVID-19 control plan template to the city, as well as a facility-specific health and safety plan and layout plan.

While some businesses can finally reopen Tuesday, it won’t be easy financially given restrictions like capacity limitations.

“If you have over a hundred students and you can only have realistically probably about eight or less people in at a time it poses its own challenges,” said Alex Goode, an owner and instructor at Oom Yung Doe.

City inspectors will be visiting businesses to make sure they’re complying with coronavirus guidelines.

Other indoor facilities in Somerville like museums and movie theaters will remain closed for the time being.