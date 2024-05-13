Somerville

Woman dead as Illegal liposuction performed at home in Somerville, police say

Everett police have said a patient who lives in the city went home after getting the procedure, which took place at a private home in Somerville, and the person ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility early Friday morning

By Staff Reports

An ambulance leaving a Somerville, Massachusetts, home early Friday, May 10, 2024.
Viewer video

A woman is dead in connection with an alleged illegal liposuction operation in Somerville, Massachusetts, a law enforcement source tells the NBC10 Investigators.

No arrests have been announced in the case, which the Middlesex District Attorney's Office has been investigating, as of Monday. The office hasn't released information about what they believe happened; NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Everett police have said a patient who lives in the city went home after getting the procedure, which took place at a private home in Somerville, and the person ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility early Friday morning.

A person was rushed to the hospital after receiving an illegal liposuction procedure at a Somerville home, police in Everett say. People in both areas were stunned to see a large-scale law enforcement investigation.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Somerville police referred questions to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, to which NBC10 Boston has reached out.

Neighbors in Somerville and Everett said there was a large police presence during the investigation Friday morning.

More Somerville news

Somerville May 10

Illegal liposuction performed at home in Somerville, police say

U.S. Postal Service May 9

USPS blames staffing shortage for missing mail in Somerville

Somerville Apr 23

Unlicensed chiropractor denies allegations he assaulted 2 women at his Somerville home

This article tagged under:

SomervilleEverett
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us