Woman dead as Illegal liposuction performed at home in Somerville, police say

A woman is dead in connection with an alleged illegal liposuction operation in Somerville, Massachusetts, a law enforcement source tells the NBC10 Investigators.

No arrests have been announced in the case, which the Middlesex District Attorney's Office has been investigating, as of Monday. The office hasn't released information about what they believe happened; NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

Everett police have said a patient who lives in the city went home after getting the procedure, which took place at a private home in Somerville, and the person ended up at a Cambridge Health Alliance facility early Friday morning.

A person was rushed to the hospital after receiving an illegal liposuction procedure at a Somerville home, police in Everett say. People in both areas were stunned to see a large-scale law enforcement investigation.

Somerville police referred questions to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, to which NBC10 Boston has reached out.

Neighbors in Somerville and Everett said there was a large police presence during the investigation Friday morning.