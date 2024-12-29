Searching for wanted man, Somerville police say to call 911 if he's seen

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, are searching for a wanted man, asking the community to call 911 if they see him.

In making the announcement Saturday night, police didn't share the man's name or what he was wanted for, but posted a picture and said he is 47, 5-foot-11 and 175 lbs.

Anyone who sees the man was asked not to make contact with him but to call 911.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Somerville police for more information about the person being sought.