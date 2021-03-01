Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone won't seek re-election in November, his office confirmed Monday.

He is scheduled to release additional details during a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.

Curtatone has been Somerville's mayor for 18 years, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

According to The Boston Globe, Curtatone's departure is expected to fuel speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat could run for governor in 2022.

He did not rule out a future political run in an interview with the Globe, and said he doesn't have a job lined up for after his current term expires.

“I’m not even thinking about what I may or may want to do. Politics and running for [another] office is science fiction to me,” Curtatone told the Globe. “Soon enough, I’ll have enough clarity in my mind to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.”