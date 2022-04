A Somerville police officer was injured when the officer's duty weapon went off accidentally Wednesday.

That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. According to police, the officer's gun was holstered at the time.

No one else was hurt. An internal investigation is underway.

More details were not immediately available.

