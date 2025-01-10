Somerville police, investigating interaction with youth, ask for help IDing driver

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, are asking for help identifying the driver of a gray or silver Nissan Altima whose driver had an unspecified interaction with a youth.

The driver is about 50, has gray facial hair and smokes, police said Friday, while the vehicle has Massachusetts plates, black side-view mirrors and gold Nissan emblems.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver was asked to call police at 617-625-1600 x7240.

Police didn't share more details about the interaction with the youth, but told NBC10 Boston that the person wasn't wanted for an alleged crime as of Friday afternoon. They weren't able to share more information, citing "circumstances surrounding the incident."