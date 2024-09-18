Somerville police investigate airsoft gun shootings

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, say teenagers have fired airsoft rifles at five people in recent days.

There have been at least four incidents Tuesday and Wednesday at various locations around the city, police said.

No one has been seriously hurt, but police are trying to find those responsible.

One of the incidents took place at Lincoln Park near the Argenziano School. Police say two people were targeted, including one who was holding an infant. There were no injuries.

Police say the suspects are boys between the ages 13 and 15. They were wearing masks and riding bikes, shooting at people before riding away.

"We do not tolerate this kind of behavior, regardless of your age, and we're looking for accountability here," City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said Wednesday.

Police say one of the victims was shot at the intersection of Gilman Street and Martin Street on the community path. Fortunately, that victim suffered only minor injuries.

There was another incident in Union Square Wednesday. The victim was hurt, but is expected to be OK.

Police say another person was shot in the face and suffered some sort of eye injury.

Airsoft guns shoot plastic pellets and are considered nonlethal, although they can still be dangerous.

"This is probably illustrative of much deeper problems that that we need to address as a community," Burnley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department.