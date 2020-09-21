Somerville Police Looking for Missing Elderly Woman

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, issued a missing person alert for Edna Iglesias, and are asking the public for assistance in locating her.
Iglesias, 84, has a history of dementia and was reported missing Monday. She was last seen at her residence at the Somerville VNA on Lowell Street earlier Monday.
Police received a report that the elderly woman may have boarded the number 90 MBTA bus in Somerville in an unknown direction.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Someville Police Department at 617-625-1212.