Somerville police seek missing woman

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Eileen Nolan, 68, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, but police say her car was spotted on Route 9 in Wellesley at 4:30 p.m. the following day.

The last location where her cellphone was identified was in Framingham, on Hollis Street near Waushakum Pond.

Nolan is described as being a thin, 5'4 white woman with a partially removed shamrock tattoo on her right hand. She drives a black 2013 Volvo C70 with Massachusetts plates reading "5XR218."

Police say Nolan has a history of mental health issues and may be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 Ext. 1212.