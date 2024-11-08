Heavy smoke, road closures as firefighters battle blaze in Somerville

Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a large fire at a multi-family home in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The Cambridge Fire Department confirmed they were assisting at the blaze on Raymond Avenue late Friday morning. Medford police noticed there were traffic closures on Boston Avenue in their city due to the response.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.

NBC10 Boston Heavy smoke across the sky in Somerville, Massachusetts, due to a house fire on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.