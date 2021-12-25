Local

Somerville

Somerville Records 100th Death from COVID-19

In a video, Mayor Joe Curtatone pleads for Somerville residents to make good decisions over the coming weeks as the Omicron variant rages

By Kirsten Glavin

Somerville has hit a somber milestone on Christmas, having recently recorded the city's 100th death from COVID-19.

In response, Mayor Joe Curtatone made a video and posted it to social media on Christmas Eve, pleading on residents to make good decisions over the coming weeks as the Omicron variant rages.

As a whole, we are a society in mourning, Curtatone said, with each life lost impacting so many others in different communities as well.

"Lives are literally hanging in the balance on the decisions each of us makes over these next few weeks," Curtatone said. "This week we’ll set a new record for COVID cases in Somerville.”

He also makes a plea for people to celebrate Christmas safely, with at-home testing, masks, and cracked windows for proper air ventilation.

The mayor, also encouraging people to get boosters, saying those who are hospitalized are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

It’s these decision, Curtatone suggests, that will make all the difference as the state deals with the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Making sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread to your loved ones, the mayor says, is the best gift anyone can give this Christmas.

