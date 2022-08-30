Somerville Students Prepare for School Without Service on Orange and Green Lines

As students in Somerville, Massachusetts, get ready for a new school year, many are concerned about transportation.

The new semester starts Wednesday, and the shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line and Green Line extension both impact students in the city.

"A little stressed," said Somerville High School junior Devasya Nepal. "I get to see all my friends, meet new teachers, new kids, very excited about that."

"It'll definitely affect my classmates," said Somerville High School junior Halaf Montarroyos. "I take those lines as well somewhat often throughout the week and weekends. It'll definitely affect me."

School officials say with more people driving, biking and walking, there could be added congestion heading to school in the mornings and at the end of the day.

"Somerville is used to traffic challenges and disruptions," said Jeff Curley, acting superintendent of Somerville Public Schools. "We have been gearing up, communicating as much as possible about the Orange Line shutdown, the shutdown of Union Square, just making sure families are aware of those issues and plan some extra time for arrival and dismissal."

Several Blue Bikes were dropped off in front of Somerville High School Tuesday, which may make things a bit easier, and the school district will also be handing out about 2,200 pre-loaded M7 passes, which will allow students to get around on public transportation at no cost.

"They're great," said junior Isaac Devers. "They're really useful, you can go pretty much anywhere. I haven't found a limit to them, and they're just free."