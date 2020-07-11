Somerville to Join Phase 3 of Reopening on July 20

While most of Massachusetts is already in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening process, with Boston set to join then on Monday, Somerville will hold out for one more week.

City officials announced Friday that Phase 3 business establishments in Somerville will be allowed to reopen on July 20, so long as safety precautions are met. New gathering guidelines will also go into effect on the same day.

Movie theaters, cultural centers and performance venues are among the establishments that will be allowed to open July 20.

Gyms, fitness centers such as yoga and spin studios are included in this phase.

“Research shows that the risk of coronavirus transmission is significantly higher in indoor spaces and that larger events and gatherings can lead to exponentially more virus spread if an infected person is present,” said Director of Health and Human Services Doug Kress in a statement. “People with COVID-19 can also pass this virus on to others even when they have no or only mild symptoms. So it is imperative that we remain vigilant and move forward thoughtfully and carefully as we enter into Phase 3."

The city had said in early July that it would follow a more cautious reopening schedule than what Gov. Charlie Baker had laid out for Massachusetts' Phase 3, at first naming July 13 as the earliest date it would begin.

Boston will enter Phase 3 a week later than the rest of the state, and Somerville will also wait at least one week.