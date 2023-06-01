Somerville Woman Charged With Assaulting 73-Year-Old Mother Found Dead Sunday

A Massachusetts woman is charged with strangling and assaulting her 73-year-old mother, who was found dead last weekend.

April Monroe, 48, of Somerville, is charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury in connection with an alleged assault on her mother, Gail Gasperini, 73, of East Boston, who was found dead inside Monroe's apartment on Summer Street on Sunday.

Gasperini was reported missing by her husband on Sunday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. He told police that his wife had gone to visit her daughter and never returned.

Somerville police responded to Monroe's apartment and found Gasperini dead inside. An autopsy conducted the following day determined that there were injuries to the body that were consistent with an assault.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, the district attorney's office said. A ruling on the cause and manner of death has not been made, and additional charges are possible.

Monroe was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Somerville District Court. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.