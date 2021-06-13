Local

Lynn

Son Arrested in Mother's Death at Home in Lynn

Alfredo Paratore, 49, is accused of murdering his mother on Friday night in a home they shared

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in their Lynn, Massachusetts home.

Alfredo Paratore, 49, is accused of murdering his mother on Friday night in a home they shared.

Police responded to the home on Jenness Street shortly after 8p.m. on Friday and found a woman dead inside.

Authorities identified the victim as 80-year-old Katherine Paratore, and said she had suffered multiple injuries.

The victim's son, Alfredo Paratore, is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Lynn District Court.

