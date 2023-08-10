Local

Son charged with murder of mother in NH due in Mass. courtroom following arrest

James Coe, 20, has been accused in the death of his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe, who was found dead in her home in Danville, New Hampshire on Aug 3.

By Matt Fortin

A man accused in the murder of his mother in New Hampshire is expected to appear in a Massachusetts courtroom on Thursday following his arrest.

James Coe, 20, is suspected in the death of his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe, who was found dead in her home in Danville, New Hampshire on Aug 3. Damato-Coe was shot multiple times and died of those injuries, the Chief Medical Examiner determined.

Coe is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence. Investigators allege he knowingly altered, concealed and removed the rifle used in the crime.

He was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday in Revere, Massachusetts, and charged as a fugitive from justice. He is expected in court for an arraignment in Chelsea District Court Thursday morning, before extradition to New Hampshire.

Coe is currently being held without bail. The Office of the Attorney General, the New Hampshire State Police, Danville Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Revere Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have all been involved in the investigation.

